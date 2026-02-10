ELECTRO BLOOM: SARAUNH0LY + ROBOPUP + MEZHA

Above DNA:

SaraUnh0ly

Robopup

Mezha

Hearing unh0lyDanceMusick live will make you wonder where it has been all your life. Saraunh0ly blends euphoric synths and her angelic vocals with deep hard kicks for the purpose of making you dance. Robopup is a shy puppy girl making fun electronic music from her room. She sings about loneliness and the desire to connect through the digital realm. Usually performing behind a screen, she steps into the real world to share her music live. From trance to witchhouse, Mezha incorporates distorted bass and trap drums to create a dark emotional environment.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-21d.html

Watch and listen:

Saraunh0Ly: Wutiwant: https://youtu.be/ccsN-2kjdz8

Mezha: Haunted: https://youtu.be/FTPDhT1Yi4E

Saraunh0Ly: Mmm00Nm0Thz: https://youtu.be/ZGHtgZVC_xo

hyperpop. gabber hardcore. witchhouse.

9pm - 2am.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 door.