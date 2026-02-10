Electro Bloom: SaraUnh0ly + Robopup + Mezha
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
ELECTRO BLOOM: SARAUNH0LY + ROBOPUP + MEZHA
Above DNA:
SaraUnh0ly
Robopup
Mezha
Hearing unh0lyDanceMusick live will make you wonder where it has been all your life. Saraunh0ly blends euphoric synths and her angelic vocals with deep hard kicks for the purpose of making you dance. Robopup is a shy puppy girl making fun electronic music from her room. She sings about loneliness and the desire to connect through the digital realm. Usually performing behind a screen, she steps into the real world to share her music live. From trance to witchhouse, Mezha incorporates distorted bass and trap drums to create a dark emotional environment.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-21d.html
Watch and listen:
Saraunh0Ly: Wutiwant: https://youtu.be/ccsN-2kjdz8
Mezha: Haunted: https://youtu.be/FTPDhT1Yi4E
Saraunh0Ly: Mmm00Nm0Thz: https://youtu.be/ZGHtgZVC_xo
hyperpop. gabber hardcore. witchhouse.
9pm - 2am.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 door.
