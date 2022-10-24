Empathy Test
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
EMPATHY TEST -- https://www.facebook.com/empathytest
NITE -- https://www.facebook.com/nitemetal
Plus guests, TBA!
Empathy Test captivates listeners with their icy tones. Their big dramatic sound swoons ecstatically between the nostalgic and immediate, earning them comparisons with Depeche Mode and A Flock of Seagulls, as well as modern synth-pop acts like Chvrches, Purity Ring and Hurts.
Nite are twin brother producers Kyle and Myles Mendes. The duo combine elements of, and are inspired by, the sounds of '80s and '90s new wave, post-punk and dance music.
synthpop. darkwave. metal.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$18 advance;
$23 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-23d.html
Watch and listen:
Empathy Test: Monsters: https://youtu.be/T1GbBddA94Y
Nite: Kronian Moon: https://youtu.be/uJRp0eSuVTg
