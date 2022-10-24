Performing Live:

EMPATHY TEST -- https://www.facebook.com/empathytest

NITE -- https://www.facebook.com/nitemetal

Plus guests, TBA!

Empathy Test captivates listeners with their icy tones. Their big dramatic sound swoons ecstatically between the nostalgic and immediate, earning them comparisons with Depeche Mode and A Flock of Seagulls, as well as modern synth-pop acts like Chvrches, Purity Ring and Hurts.

trew

Nite are twin brother producers Kyle and Myles Mendes. The duo combine elements of, and are inspired by, the sounds of '80s and '90s new wave, post-punk and dance music.

synthpop. darkwave. metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$23 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-23d.html

Watch and listen:

Empathy Test: Monsters: https://youtu.be/T1GbBddA94Y

Nite: Kronian Moon: https://youtu.be/uJRp0eSuVTg