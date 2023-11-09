End of Summer Bash

Performing Live:

BLOO LIP -- https://www.facebook.com/bloolip

VOLUNTARY HAZING -- https://www.facebook.com/voluntaryhazing

CARDBOARD COFFIN -- https://www.facebook.com/cardboardcoffinactual

MELTING ELEPHANTS -- https://www.facebook.com/meltingelephantsband

THE HELLO HELLO -- https://www.facebook.com/events/669771965072735's

SPARKLE PLENTY -- https://www.facebook.com/events/669771965072735

FAMILY OBLIGATION -- https://www.facebook.com/events/669771965072735

POLYERIUS -- https://www.facebook.com/events/669771965072735

ONE & DONE -- https://www.facebook.com/events/669771965072735

Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!

rock. stoner metal. pop punk. thrash.

5pm - 11:30pm.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/669771965072735/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-10d.html