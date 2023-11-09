End of Summer Bash
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
BLOO LIP -- https://www.facebook.com/bloolip
VOLUNTARY HAZING -- https://www.facebook.com/voluntaryhazing
CARDBOARD COFFIN -- https://www.facebook.com/cardboardcoffinactual
MELTING ELEPHANTS -- https://www.facebook.com/meltingelephantsband
THE HELLO HELLO -- https://www.facebook.com/events/669771965072735's
SPARKLE PLENTY -- https://www.facebook.com/events/669771965072735
FAMILY OBLIGATION -- https://www.facebook.com/events/669771965072735
POLYERIUS -- https://www.facebook.com/events/669771965072735
ONE & DONE -- https://www.facebook.com/events/669771965072735
Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!
rock. stoner metal. pop punk. thrash.
5pm - 11:30pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/669771965072735/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-10d.html
