End of Summer Bash

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

BLOO LIP -- https://www.facebook.com/bloolip

VOLUNTARY HAZING -- https://www.facebook.com/voluntaryhazing

CARDBOARD COFFIN -- https://www.facebook.com/cardboardcoffinactual

MELTING ELEPHANTS -- https://www.facebook.com/meltingelephantsband

THE HELLO HELLO

SPARKLE PLENTY

FAMILY OBLIGATION

POLYERIUS

ONE & DONE

Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!

rock. stoner metal. pop punk. thrash.

5pm - 11:30pm.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/669771965072735/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-10d.html

