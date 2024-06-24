Performing Live:

ENDLESS STRUGGLE

GONERS UK

BRIGATA VENDETTA

Endless Struggle is a punk band that has been on the scene going on three decades. Their latest album, ‘Where Do We Go?,’ sums up the many hard life lessons learned in decades of playing and surviving on the scene. “The scene” here carries important context. Endless Struggle reigns Salt Lake City punk. Shrouded in religious stereotypes and strict social values, Salt Lake City is the perfect breeding ground for rebellious, in your face, Oi! Punk!

Goners UK’s brand of progressive punk questions the daily bullshit and how it adds up to a humane and political nightmare. This Montana quintet delivers their message courtesy of fast paced, heavy handed, no-bullshit punk rock.

Brigata Vendetta are a new force to be reckoned with in the famed Bay Area punk rock scene, but the three members are anything but newcomers! Frontman & bassist Darrel Wojick and guitarist Mike Caputo of Harrington Saints are joined by Bum City Saints drummer Brian Zobel. Together, these three \"saints\" are crafting a brand new sound informed by classic hardcore punk that stands poised to surprise and excite longtime fans and new ones alike!

punk rock. punk. oi!.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-23d.html

Watch and listen:

Endless Struggle: Red Alert: https://youtu.be/S0Mv4cGlvKI

Goners UK: Black Heart: https://youtu.be/ObmUlbyPwXs