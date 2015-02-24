Erupting Angst – FREE webinar

<p>You are invited to an informal education and networking session for parents and caregivers of children and youth experiencing mental health challenges.</p>

<p><strong>Erupting Angst: Understanding the collision between anger & aggression in the world of anxiety for children.</strong></p>

<p>This webinar will seek to provide an understanding of the reasons why anger and aggression often become the challenging mask behind which anxiety hides.</p>

<p>To confirm attendance numbers for arranging for treats/hospitality, interested parents are asked to please REGISTER for this event hosted at the Lake Country Boys and Girls Club and presented by the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna.</p>

<p>Register on-line at www.cmhakelowna.org</p>

<p><img class='alignright size-large wp-image-10418' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Erupting-Angst-LakeCountry-787x1024.jpg' alt='Erupting Angst - LakeCountry' width='640' height='833' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Erupting-Angst-LakeCountry-787x1024.jpg 787w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Erupting-Angst-LakeCountry-231x300.jpg 231w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>

