ESCAPE THE FATE -- https://www.escapethefate.com/

D.R.U.G.S. -- https://www.facebook.com/destroyrebuilduntilgodshowsband

POINT NORTH -- https://www.pointnorthband.com/

STITCHED UP HEART -- https://www.facebook.com/stitchedupheartrock

GARZI -- https://www.garzimusic.com/

Spotify presale: Tue May 23, 7am.

Bands In Town presale: Wed May 24, 7am.

DNA presale: Wed May 24, 10am.

Public on sale: Thu May 25, 10am.

If there's a band that embodies the Las Vegas philosophy, it's Escape the Fate, with their gothic consumption of sex, drugs and metal. Employing a punitive blend of metalcore, hard rock, and screamo, Escape the Fate emerged in 2004 and found mainstream success six years later with the release of their Billboard-charting eponymous third studio album. Despite lineup changes and personal turmoil over the years, the band have maintained a rabid fan base and have remained at the forefront of the post-hardcore scene.

Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (abbreviated as D.R.U.G.S.) is an American post-hardcore band whose aggressive melodies are paired with low-tuned guitars and introspective lyrics to create a nostalgic alternative rock sound.

Point North is building a new world, one positive, tangible action at a time. Point North embraces an alternate reality that celebrates a break from predictability and normalcy for a world that is uncomfortable, a world that has meaning, a world in color -- a place to feel something.

The goth metal Stitched Up Heart delivers their heavy rock with rollicking punk spirit. These female fronted rockers' visual and sonic aesthetic are a combination of anime meets goth and emo.

Garzi is an original artist who stands at the intersection of rock and hiphop but aims to blaze a new trail mixing elements of metal, rock and punk with memorable beats.

post-hardcore. screamo. metalcore. metal. hard rock.

doors @ 5:30pm;

show @ 6:30pm - midnight.

all ages.

$31 advance;

$40 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-01.html

Watch and listen:

Escape The Fate: Not My Problem: https://youtu.be/dZ0uFn4V5nw

Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows: Destiny: https://youtu.be/APPtUOvaRpg

Point North: Safe And Sound: https://youtu.be/dIGP8hMMDGc

Stitched Up Heart: My Demon: https://youtu.be/SKn-fXBQUX0