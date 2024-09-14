Espresso Supernova: The Chappell & Carpenter Nite
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
ESPRESSO SUPERNOVA: THE CHAPPELL & CARPENTER NITE
Please please please! For one special night, Espresso meets Red Wine Supernova for the ultimate Pink Pony Club dance party dedicated to the music of Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter! Dress up in your short but sweet and super graphic ultra modern girl looks! Plus hear favorites from Charli Xcx, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eillish, Gracie Abrams, Renee Rapp, Zendaya, Conor Gray, Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa, Muna, and more!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-13.html
pop.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 day of show.
