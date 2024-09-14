Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

ESPRESSO SUPERNOVA: THE CHAPPELL & CARPENTER NITE

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

Please please please! For one special night, Espresso meets Red Wine Supernova for the ultimate Pink Pony Club dance party dedicated to the music of Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter! Dress up in your short but sweet and super graphic ultra modern girl looks! Plus hear favorites from Charli Xcx, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eillish, Gracie Abrams, Renee Rapp, Zendaya, Conor Gray, Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa, Muna, and more!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-13.html

pop.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 day of show.