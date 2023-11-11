Essenger + Puppet

Performing Live:

Essenger stands on the cutting edge of electronic music, blending an array of influences for a sound that pays tribute to modern alt rock, Edm, and synthwave. The artist marks his highly personal songwriting style with striking lyrics, and the result is a singular creative style that opens new possibilities for both retro and future synth music.

Brendan Baldwin, professionally known as Puppet, is an electronic rock artist based in New York City. After his debut and consistent releases with Monstercat in 2014-2017, he quickly became known for his stand out sound, blending pop-punk vocals, rock focused song structures and real instruments with electronic production

Rising synthwave rockers Young Medicine pull the best from diverse genres to build a carefully constructed music identity that defies simple categorization. Thumping double-bass beats and crunchy guitar riffs hammer out hard-hitting rhythms while chorus lines partner with sparking retro synth tones for a stunning mix of audio ideas. If synthwave and metal got together and started a boy band, the result might sound something like Young Medicine, who have put themselves on the map as pioneers for a new era by bringing rockstar swagger to the retrowave movement.

synthwave. electronic rock. retrowave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$22 day of show.

