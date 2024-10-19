Essenger
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
ESSENGER
Plus guests, TBA!
Essenger stands on the cutting edge of electronic music, blending an array of influences for a sound that pays tribute to modern alt rock, Edm, and synthwave. The artist marks his highly personal songwriting style with striking lyrics, and the result is a singular creative style that opens new possibilities for both retro and future synth music.
synthwave. electronic rock. retrowave.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-18d.html
Watch and listen:
Essenger: Sanctum Eternal: https://youtu.be/8mLsv3IDFqA
