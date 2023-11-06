Etc!Etc!
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Wasted presents
ETC!ETC!
Main Room:
Etc!Etc!
2Deep
Plus guests, TBA!
LA born and bred DJ and producer Etc!Etc! is as exciting as his name proclaims - creating a roller coaster of EDM bangers, from trappy house to his successful foray into moombahton. His moombah remixes breathe new life into rap classics as well as todays pop. Etc!Etc! is no stranger to a party, and brings Los Angeles' sunshine (or is it coffee?) infused energy with him wherever he goes. As an LA boy through and through, he lives for modelo, good tacos, y todos los exitos. Expect a wide variety in his live set (aka the etc, etc his name alludes to).
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-10.html
reggaeton. guaracha. cumbia. hiphop. top 40. latin hits. spanish house.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$20 day of show;
$25 door.
