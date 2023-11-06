Wasted presents

ETC!ETC!

Main Room:

Etc!Etc!

2Deep

Plus guests, TBA!

LA born and bred DJ and producer Etc!Etc! is as exciting as his name proclaims - creating a roller coaster of EDM bangers, from trappy house to his successful foray into moombahton. His moombah remixes breathe new life into rap classics as well as todays pop. Etc!Etc! is no stranger to a party, and brings Los Angeles' sunshine (or is it coffee?) infused energy with him wherever he goes. As an LA boy through and through, he lives for modelo, good tacos, y todos los exitos. Expect a wide variety in his live set (aka the etc, etc his name alludes to).

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-10.html

reggaeton. guaracha. cumbia. hiphop. top 40. latin hits. spanish house.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$20 day of show;

$25 door.