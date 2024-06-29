ETC!ETC!

Main Room:

Etc!Etc!

Plus guests, TBA!

Etc!Etc! gravitates his aural attention onto anything that moves the room. First attracted to electro house for the big bass and floor-shattering fast-paced BPM, Etc!Etc! started to shift his focus to moombahton in early 2011 and started making an impact on the scene almost immediately. As of late, Etc!Etc! has achieved rockstar status, producing some of the \"heaviest, most intense trap songs ever created,\" -- ThisSongIsSick

His music can be heard from radio stations and stadiums across the world and is heavily supported by A-Listers like Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Steve Aoki, Diplo, Far East Movement, Dillon Francis,and the list goes on. Much like his ability to produce any genre, his DJ sets have also proven to be true works of art. His sets are known for being a compilation of high energy eclectic mix of any and all genres. His ability to captivate any crowd and keep them moving from start to finish is unrivaled.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-28.html

trap. moombahton. dubstep.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$26 door.