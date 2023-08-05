Eva O + The Sixth Chamber

Performing Live:

EVA O -- https://www.evao.com/

THE SIXTH CHAMBER -- https://www.facebook.com/thesixthchamber

PREMATURE EJACULATION

With DJ:

Abortia Clinik

Eva O, regarded as a veteran and one of the most striking figures of the American Gothic scene, Eva O has had a significant influence on the emerging death rock movement, which garnered her the \"Queen of Darkness\" title from the press and audience. She is known for her heavy guitar playing style and dramatic, authoritative vocals. She gained fame with her previous works in Christian Death.

The Sixth Chamber is a library in hell where the world's darkest secrets are kept in neatly arranged volumes on shelves. The musical mysterians have accumulated a long and storied recording legacy of gothic, doom, metal, experimental, blues, psychedelic, fantasy/horror and poetic influences evident in their rock 'n' roll explorations of the mythic, mystic and phantasmic.

Premature Ejaculation is an industrial, experimental, and performance art band who use unexpected sounds and noises to create intense soundscapes. Their refined and overwhelmingly dark use of taboo multimedia often left their fans astonished, and sometimes sickened.

Abortia Clinik is a SF based DJ who celebrates the macabre with her spooky soundscapes. She will be playing before, between and after the bands.

death rock. gothic. doom. experimental. gothic metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$23 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-07d.html

Watch and listen:

Eva O: Yesterdays Pain: https://youtu.be/YwVG78nAV3g

The Sixth Chamber: Red Death Masquerade: https://youtu.be/nx2k17NYP6Q