Performing Live:

EVERYTHING GOES COLD

ASHES FALLEN

VAGUE LANES

With DJ:

Starr Noir

Everything Goes Cold forcibly and indignantly amalgamates influences from the full spectrum of classic American guitar-based industrial music with a modern sensibility and foul attitude that makes the lead singer of your favorite terror EBM band look and smell like your great-grandfather after a long day in the sun. Everything Goes Cold will freeze you to death and tear your face off. Maybe they already have. We're fairly certain you had more face before, and you should probably put on a coat.

trew

Ashes Fallen express themselves with long, dynamic songs, musicality and depth that highlight their more-is-more arrangements. A range of sounds, tempos, and moods. Meaning and substance. All the things you're not supposed to do in the streaming era. Northern California Gothic rock band Ashes Fallen wear their bruised but still beating hearts on their sleeves. Their sound is heavier than when they first formed in 2019 but is still inspired by the gothic rock and post-punk of the past while remaining unquestionably contemporary and relevant in 2023.

Vague Lanes: Driven by a gritty drum machine attack somewhat akin to Godflesh this duo juxtapose round melodic 6 string bass, coldwave synth swathes and driving post-punk 4 string bass work. Lyrically and vocally the band sheds abstract light on darker, more melancholic, subjects as dementia, alcoholism, depression, and the controversies surrounding Catholicism.

DJ Starr Noir provides a dance floor experience that was created from her love of Goth & Industrial but has grown to include current Dark Alt & Electronica. DJ Starr will be playing before, between and after the bands.

ebm. industrial. post-punk.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-09d.html

Watch and listen:

Everything Goes Cold: Nadir: https://youtu.be/e5q_Y3HJ76k

Ashes Fallen: Vampira: The Ballad of Maila: https://youtu.be/YmYoqCoAlXI

Vague Lanes: Here Now: https://youtu.be/AovxEFm6TEg