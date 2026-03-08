Cyberdelia presents

EVIL DEAD 2 + ARMY OF DARKNESS: MOVIE SCREENING

Movie screening at 7:30pm; dance party after!

DJs TBA!

Costume contest hosted by:

MC Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

With the Hubba Hubba Gogo Deadites!

Join us for a screening of the classics, Evil Dead 2: Dead By Dawn (1987) and Army of Darkness (1992). Watch Bruce Cambell chew the scenery like no one else can. Groovy.

Costume contest!

Show us your deadites or whatever. Chainsaws encouraged!

Movie Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating for the movie is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and bottle service.

VIP Booths: These are against the wall, upstairs or downstairs and include admission for 6, 9 or 12, depending, plus bottle service. These booths do not have an unimpeded view of the movie screen!

Season Pass Seating: Your best value! One \"Reserved Seating\" ticket to each of our movie nights through the end of the year: Conan, Evil Dead, Hackers, The Crow, and Batman Returns.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/08-02.html

Watch and listen:

Evil Dead 2 + Army of Darkness: Movie Screening + Dance Party: https://youtu.be/p1HwYsqgATs

Army of Darkness: https://youtu.be/e1d7FC1j_Ac

doors @ 7:30pm;

movie @ 8pm;

party @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;

$22 after;

Main Floor Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show;

Season Pass Seating: $90.