Exciter: 40 Years of Heavy Metal Maniac

Performing Live:

EXCITER -- https://www.facebook.com/excitercanada

LICH KING -- https://www.lichkingmetal.com/

BLOOD STAR -- https://www.facebook.com/bloodstarslc

CLAUSTROFOBIA -- https://www.facebook.com/claustrofobiaofficial

With DJ:

The Last Angry Manny

Formed in Ottawa in 1978, Exciter are recognized as one of the original speed metal bands and a seminal influence on the thrash movement which emerged in the early 1980s. The band solidified their legacy with the release of 1983's Heavy Metal Maniac, credited as one of the first thrash albums ever. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the classic, Exciter is back!

Since 2007, Lich King have been playing grade-A, unapologetically straight-forward thrash metal in the vein of the legendary 80's Bay Area thrash bands. Their songs feature fast, headbangable riffs in modern stomp anthems and a sometimes comedic yet always violent songwriting sensibility. And they're probably the only thrash band to write a LGBT Fight Anthem!

Blood Star play white hot searing traditional metal featuring the soaring vocals of Madeline Smith and searing riffs of Visigoth guitarist Jamison Palmer.

Claustrofobia is considered one of the seminal underground extreme metal bands in Brazil, gaining acclaim worldwide for their brutal death metal mixed with elements of thrash.

DJ The Last Angry Manny has been a fixture in the Bay Area Metal Scene for decades, waving the flag of thrash and extreme music even when the world turned to grunge and pop. He will be playing an all vinyl set of metal hits and rarities before, between and after the bands.

metal. thrash metal. death metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$32 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-03.html

Watch and listen:

Exciter: Rain of terror: https://youtu.be/GwZU60Cl7_s

Lich King: Our Time To Riot: https://youtu.be/ytG_cuqIfYQ

Claustrofobia: Stronger Than Faith: https://youtu.be/EPBxxs6a_K8