Execution Day + Archers

EXECUTION DAY -- https://www.facebook.com/executionday

ARCHERS -- https://www.facebook.com/archersofficial

Plus guests, TBA!

Execution Day has been tirelessly pushing, touring and creating new music since 2016. Their debut EP \"From the Bottom of my Heart\" established the band as one of Pittsburgh's premier metalcore acts. Following that release, they hit the road, touring across the Midwest and playing with acts such as, Falling in Reverse, The Plot in You, Like Moths to Flames and many more.

metalcore. hard rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-11d.html

Watch and listen:

Execution Day: Hollow: https://youtu.be/t26vNiTdlAQ

Execution Day: Escape: https://youtu.be/a0YFpvhZefc

Archers: The Hills: https://youtu.be/vquXwQfV_mg

Archers: Composure: https://youtu.be/TY8LcVOI-a8