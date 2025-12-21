Performing Live:

EXHORDER

LUICIDAL

PHOBIA

SLOWHOLE

Exhorder is a pioneering American thrash/groove metal band from New Orleans, formed in 1985, credited with creating the chugging, groove-oriented sound later popularized by Pantera. The band gained a massive underground following via the metal tape trading network. Their 1990 debut, Slaughter in the Vatican, became a cult classic, showcasing their unique sound and influencing countless musicians.

Luicidal was formed by former Suicidal Tendencies bassist Louiche Mayorga. He co-wrote many of their earlier songs including the punk classic \"Institutionalized\". He's joined by former ST bandmate R.J. Herrera and with their new bandmates, they perform songs from ST's first 3 albums.

Phobia has been punishing ears with their murderous sociopolitical grindingnoise assault for a full decade. Dealing out their savage combination of the energy and ideals of hardcore punk mixing it with the power and brutality of early grindcore.

Slowhole's music has been described as \"tortured sludge from the depths of the swamps\" in the vein of bands like Eyehategod and Primitive Man, with \"acerbic vocals cut through a suffocating wall of sound\". Their style blends sludge metal, noise rock, and a \"doomgaze adjacent\" sound to create an apocalyptic and cathartic aesthetic.

metal. grindcore. thrash. groove metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$27 advance;

$40 day of show.

