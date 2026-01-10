Performing Live:

EXHUMED

NO/MÁS

OXYGEN DESTROYER

IRON FRONT

Exhumed was spawned in San Jose, CA in 1990. For over 30 years, Exhumed have specialized in Gore Metal - an unholy mixture of Death metal and Grindcore with over the top gory lyrics. They are not for the weak at heart!

Since emerging in 2017, NO/MÁS have earned a reputation for their ferocious blend of grindcore, death metal, and hardcore energy -- crafting incisive tracks defined by sheer urgency.

Named after the weapon used to kill Godzilla, Oxygen Destroyer describes its sound as Brutal Thrashing Kaiju Metal from Seattle/Portland. Their lyrics have evolved to include not just Gamera, Mothra and friends but also a collection of the greatest giant monster movie threats.

Iron Front is a Death Metal band from the San Francisco East Bay Area. Their brutal sound incorporates progressive and thrash metal.

Note: this is an early show, doors at 5:30PM!

metal. death metal.

doors @ 5:30pm;

show @ 6pm - 10pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-21a.html

Watch and listen:

Exhumed: The Matter of Splatter: https://youtu.be/gtU0croR56U

No Más: Deny Disgrace: https://youtu.be/Jp-6BxP-c-U

Oxygen Destroyer: Shadow of Evil: https://youtu.be/u_GSDO1cn4Y