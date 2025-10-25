Performing Live:

EXHUMED

IMPALED

CRETIN

MæNTRA

Exhumed was spawned in San Jose, CA in 1990. For over 30 years, Exhumed have specialized in Gore Metal - an unholy mixture of Death metal and Grindcore with over the top gory lyrics. They are not for the weak at heart!

For more than 2 decades, the dank corners of Oakland, California have been plagued by a goretet of madmen bent on perverting goodwill to ill-will, virtue to violence, and kindness to killing. They have sought nothing less than the complete destruction of all that is good. The world has rued the day that Impaled came to be.

Cretin is a perverted homage to the glory days of proto-grind and raw, depraved death metal, lo-fi, brutal and in your face!

Mæntra is a 3 piece band committed to helping their listeners find their own personal light by playing in the darkness and embracing aggression. Mæntra lays their meditative lyrics on top of a unique blend of brutal death metal, industrial sounds, atmospheric tones, and intentional healing energy.

metal. death metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm - 10pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-24a.html

Watch and listen:

Exhumed: The Matter of Splatter: https://youtu.be/gtU0croR56U

Impaled: Preservation of Death: https://youtu.be/PUISAQ9WgvI