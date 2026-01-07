Performing Live:

EYEHATEGOD

CROWBAR

BL'AST

New Orleans' EyeHateGod is the snarling, bilious sound of dead-end America. Since 1988, they've been a soundtrack for the troubled masses. Ugly music for ugly times. One listen to their new music and it's clear that that EyeHateGod hasn't slowed or mellowed with time. In fact, it's quite the opposite. This is disorienting, uneasy listening. Music that still very much hurts.

Crowbar was formed in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1990. The band is fronted by vocalist and rhythm guitarist Kirk Windstein, Crowbar's sole constant member. Infusing a slow, brooding doom metal sound with the aggression of hardcore punk, Crowbar are pioneers of sludge metal. The group made its name with albums like its self-titled 1993 sophomore LP, which paired massive, relentlessly charging riffs with Windstein's angry barks and anguished bellows that chronicled the bleakest extremes of abject depression.

Having formed in 1982, the highly influential Santa Cruz hardcore legend: BL'Ast! released their first album, The Power of Expression in 1985. This debut album completely blew everyone away and went on to become one of the highly sought after, \"must- have\" hardcore albums from the 80s'.BL'Ast! were beyond intense, continually pushing the boundaries of hardcore with their advanced musicianship, unstoppable energic delivery and explosive live performances.

metal. sludge metal. doom metal. hardcore.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$39 advance;

$56 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-29.html

Watch and listen:

Eyehategod: Medicine Noose: https://youtu.be/VepTkVmh-WA

Crowbar: Walk With Knowledge Wisely: https://youtu.be/bbibXGd4mxY

Bl'ast: Cut Your Teeth: https://youtu.be/fkWRyx9mhfE