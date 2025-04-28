Performing Live:

EYEHATEGOD

THE DWARVES

LUICIDAL

DUSTED ANGEL

New Orleans' EyeHateGod is the snarling, bilious sound of dead-end America. Since 1988, they've been a soundtrack for the troubled masses. Ugly music for ugly times. One listen to their new music and it's clear that that EyeHateGod hasn't slowed or mellowed with time. In fact, it's quite the opposite. This is disorienting, uneasy listening. Music that still very much hurts.

From their beginnings as a Mid-Western garage band the Dwarves have remained the ugly stepchild of Rock n' Roll. The Dwarves have always distinguished themselves as the hardest, vilest band on the scene. Their chaotic shows and incendiary interviews drew the attention of both underground and mainstream press and their bad reputation made them the band that simply would not die.

Luicidal was formed by former Suicidal Tendencies bassist Louiche Mayorga. He co-wrote many of their earlier songs including the punk classic \"Institutionalized\". He's joined by former ST bandmate R.J. Herrera and with their new bandmates, they perform songs from ST's first 3 albums.

Dusted Angel is a Santa Cruz based stoner rock/ doom metal that seduces the listener with heavy, groove laden music.

metal. punk. sludge metal. doom metal.

doors @ 7:30pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$40 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-27.html

Watch and listen:

Eyehategod: Medicine Noose: https://youtu.be/VepTkVmh-WA

The Dwarves: Trailer Trash: https://youtu.be/h2rd5y_sQeY

Luicidal: Institucionalizado: https://youtu.be/gGjrXTTtfG8