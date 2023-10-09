Performing Live:

With DJ:

The Last Angry Manny

New Orleans' EyeHateGod is the snarling, bilious sound of dead-end America. Since 1988, they've been a soundtrack for the troubled masses. Ugly music for ugly times. One listen to their new music and it's clear that that EyeHateGod hasn't slowed or mellowed with time. In fact, it's quite the opposite. This is disorienting, uneasy listening. Music that still very much hurts.

From the moment they debuted 25 years ago, Louisiana miscreants Goatwhore explored old school satanic black metal as no American act had before. The band's flame-throwing ferocity and blasphemous conviction hailed such pioneers as Bathory and Venom and offered respite to purists grown weary of the fanciful, over-orchestrated musings of Europe's contemporary black metallurgists. A Goatwhore album is the kind of thing your parents discover in your room as a teen, and then immediately throw it in the trash while loudly questioning your life choices.

Cancer Christ, LA's metal underground purveyors of hostile hymns, are on a mission. They aim to spread the gospel through their unique brand of Reptilian Power Violence! The edict for LA's Cancer Christ is simple -- the wrath of Christ is merciless and the agenda of Satan will be met with violent, unflinching opposition.Sarcastic slant aside, the band's tongue-in-cheek zealotry, combined with their Illuminati-esque aesthetic make a live set that has become the stuff of underground gospel. Resonating with a passionate fanbase, eager to join at the altar, Cancer Christ craft wildly chaotic punk tunes take the reverence of religion and douse it in blood and beer. This will be the long awaited DNA Lounge debut of Cancer Christ!

DJ The Last Angry Manny has been a fixture in the Bay Area Metal Scene for decades, waving the flag of thrash and extreme music even when the world turned to grunge and pop. He will be playing an all vinyl set of metal hits and rarities before, between and after the bands.

metal. sludge metal. doom metal. extreme metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$26 advance;

$33 day of show.

