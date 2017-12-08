FREE Info Night: How to Become a Child Care Provider

<p>Come to this information night to learn more about the benefits of becoming a Registered License not Required (RLNR). Some of the benefits and services are listed below:</p>

<ul>

<li>Increased Child Care Subsidy Rates</li>

<li>Free Child Care Referrals to your program</li>

<li>Low cost training</li>

<li>CCRR support</li>

<li>Child Care Operations Templates</li>

<li>Quality & Safe Child Care in your own home</li>

</ul>

<p>CCRR Services:</p>

<ul>

<li>Onsite email/telephone consultation</li>

<li>Start-up support</li>

<li>Training in:

<ul>

<li>child development </li>

<li>behaviour strategies </li>

<li>health, safety and nutrition </li>

<li>working with families</li>

</ul>

</li>

</ul>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-15745' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Kelowna-Child-Care-Society-Info-Night-2017-Dec-7-1024x791.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='494' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Kelowna-Child-Care-Society-Info-Night-2017-Dec-7-1024x791.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Kelowna-Child-Care-Society-Info-Night-2017-Dec-7-300x232.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Kelowna-Child-Care-Society-Info-Night-2017-Dec-7-768x593.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>

<p> </p>