FREE Info Night: How to Become a Child Care Provider

<p>Come to our information night to learn more about the benefits of becoming a Registered License not Required (RLNR).</p>

<p>Some of the benefits and services are listed below. CCRR Services: ~ Onsite email/telephone consultation ~Start-up support ~Training in: – child development – behaviour strategies – health, safety and nutrition – working with families.</p>

<p>Benefits of becoming a RLNR: ~ Increased Child Care Subsidy Rates ~Free Child Care Referrals to your program ~ Low cost training ~ CCRR support ~ Child Care Operations Templates ~ Quality & Safe Child Care in your own home</p>

<p>Date: Thursday December 3 2015</p>

<p>Cost: FREE Time: 6:00-6:50pm</p>

<p>Location: Kelowna Child Care Society; #4-1890 Ambrosi Road, Kelowna</p>

<p>Pre-registration required by phone or email. <a href='mailto:resource@kelownachildcare.com'>resource@kelownachildcare.com </a></p>

<p>250-762-3536 Website: www.kelownachildcare.com</p>

<p>Funded by the Province of British Columbia</p>

<p>View CCRR Services at: youtube.com/watch?v=wo01NVUqA78</p>