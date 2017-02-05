FREE Movies are back at the Creekside Theatre

<p>Join us for a FREE movie on Sunday. </p>

<p>Cash concession will be available (helps cover the cost of putting on the shows Free for the community). No outside food or drink please. </p>

<p>1pm Trolls</p>

<p>3pm Jack Reacher</p>

<p><img class=' wp-image-14218 alignleft' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Feb-05-free-movies-banner-300x114.jpg' alt='' width='534' height='203' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Feb-05-free-movies-banner-300x114.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Feb-05-free-movies-banner-768x292.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Feb-05-free-movies-banner.jpg 828w' sizes='(max-width: 534px) 100vw, 534px' /></p>