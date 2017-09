<p>Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for seating in the park and come out Saturday evening to enjoy a Free Live Music performance.</p>

<p>6:30-7:30pm Windborn</p>

<p>7:45-9:00pm Sista B</p>

<p>OK Centre Patio Café will be open so you can purchase treats and refreshments, or bring a picnic and make it a family dinner outing.</p>