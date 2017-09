<p>Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for seating in the park and bring the whole family and all your out-of-town guests to another FREE Open Air Performance event.</p>

<p>6:30-7:15pm Gypsy and the Rose</p>

<p>7:30-9:00pm Steve Stairs</p>

<p>The Rotary Club of Lake Country will be on-site with their mobile hot dog grill, along with slushies and popcorn so you can purchase snacks if you haven’t brought a picnic.</p>

<p>Everyone welcome.</p>