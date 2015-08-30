FREE Open Air Performance – live music and movie-in-the-park

<p>Join your family and friends, community members and visitors, for a fun evening of entertainment in the Okanagan Centre Park (behind the museum).</p>

<p>Live Music starts at 6:30pm</p>

<p>6:30-7:30pm Andrew Smith</p>

<p>7:45-8:45pm Ben Klick</p>

<p>Dusk: Movie-in-the-park: Big Hero 6</p>

<p>Snacks and treats available from Ok Centre Patio Café, or pack a picnic.</p>

<p>See you there for the last performance night of the 2015 summer season!</p>