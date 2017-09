<p>Bring your family and friends to Swalwell Park on Saturday, August 15th for a fun evening of live entertainment.</p>

<p>6:30-7:30pm Leila Neverland</p>

<p>7:45-9:00pm JS Garcia Band</p>

<p>Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for seating in the park. Pack a picnic or enjoy something from the onsite mobile vendors: Rotary Club grill (hot dogs etc.) or a Hawaiian Shaved Ice treat.</p>