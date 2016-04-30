<p><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-12705' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/osteofit-300x222.jpg' alt='osteofit' width='300' height='222' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/osteofit-300x222.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/osteofit.jpg 448w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></p>

<p>Two FREE Osteofit Classes</p>

<p>10:30am-11:30am and 1:00pm-2:00pm</p>

<p>Do you have osteoporosis or low bone density? Research shows exercise helps to build your muscles, improve mobility and balance and reduces your risk of falls and fractures.</p>

<p>OSTEOFIT is a specifically designed exercise program that is safe, gentle and will teach you how to reduce the risk of future fractures and strengthen muscles that support the spine and hip.</p>

<p>The program is beneficial for ALL seniors whose goal is to build bone and muscle mass, increase balance and prevent falls.</p>

<p>FREE lunch in between classes.</p>

<p>Space is limited. Please register with Bobbi at 250-317-3508 before April 28.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-12706' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Fitness_seniors-in-group-fitness-class.jpg' alt='Fitness_seniors-in-group-fitness-class' width='533' height='291' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Fitness_seniors-in-group-fitness-class.jpg 799w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Fitness_seniors-in-group-fitness-class-300x164.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Fitness_seniors-in-group-fitness-class-768x419.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 533px) 100vw, 533px' /></p>