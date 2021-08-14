FSTVS: LICK + ONE TRUE GOD

Main Room:

Lick

One True God

Switchblade

Nebakaneza

Dilt

Corrine

Cira

FSTVS returns on Friday the 13th for one of the biggest Midtempo Bass lineups to hit San Francisco. 2 absolute legends in the game will descend on our city with the hellfire of a thousand bass kicks. Bear witness as faces get melted, and spines get shattered. If you love artists like Rezz, Gesaffelstein, Whipped Cream, and 1788-L, this party is for you.

trew

Lick, the ringleader for Dark Vibe Order, has been crafting his way into the Midtempo and Bass scene by releasing a steady stream of heavy energetic dance music. We saw his profile rise after releasing an EP on Deadbeats and then his debut album on Alt:Vision Records. He's collaborated with legendary groups like The Glitch Mob, and Whipped Cream, which has solidified his status in the electronic music world. His live shows have shocked the masses at events like Electric Forest, Audiotistic, and Hard Summer. This is just the beginning for this rising bass music mastermind.

One True God produces a shadowy, dynamic style of midtempo bass, house music, and industrial influenced dance music. The name derives from Satanic religious notions of enlightenment: \"We are our own God\". The project's dark, ominous, and energetic tracks have broke through from the underground, getting recognition for a unique and signature sound. One True God's visuals inject metaphoric and subliminal messaging for those with eyes to see.

midtempo. bass. dubstep. dark electro. darksynth. ebsm.

10pm - 3am.

18+ with ID.

$20 advance;

$25 day of show.