FAKE & GAY

Above DNA:

Doss (DJ set)

Chase Icon (live)

With DJs:

Bapari (NTS radio)

Adam Kraft

sadgayboi

Hosts:

Beverly Chills

trew

Gia

Kitty Komforts

Marxoxo

FAKE and GAY is back at our home first Saturday's at DNA! Featuring a dj set from the dreamy and futuristic sounds of Doss and live performance from emerging pop star, hostess of Slag Wars - Chase Icon!

Doss makes dance music like a daydream of nights past, equal parts euphoria and ennui. An underground fixture in music and design, she has also made major fans of big-name artists like SOPHIE, with whom she toured in 2018 and had an ongoing collaboration, and Porter Robinson, who helped Doss trend on Twitter when she played his Secret Sky festival. Last year, Lady Gaga highlighted Doss on her Women of Choice playlist for Apple Music and featured her as a DJ at her album release party, in collaboration with PAPER.

Chase Icon's debut single, \"SRS,\" has accomplished many things since it first dropped at the beginning of 2021. The track's already accumulated 50k Spotify streams, landed the internet sensation on Apple Music's coveted \"Glitch\" playlist, attracted a few more super fans, officially replaced the national anthem AND helped someone's butt grow bigger. Perfectly described by fellow artist Michete as \"Amanda Lepore for the TikTok generation,\" Chase's foray into music is both welcome... and weird.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/08-07d.html

Watch and listen:

Doss: Look: http://youtu.be/6rlkQXdji7M

pop. club. rave.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.

http://www.instagram.com/fakeandgayinc/