Cumbiatón present

FAMILIAR: CUMBIA REGGAETON Y MÁS

Main Room:

Sizzle

Mr. E

Briivz

Cumbiatón is an intergenerational cultural movement which utilizes music and art as a vessel to heal and uplift marginalized communities.

Founded by Dj Sizzle Fantastic and Normz la Oaxaqueña, Cumbiatón has rooted itself in the beautiful barrio of Boyle Heights, CA and has branched out to cities like San Francisco, Seattle, and New York. Cumbiaton's vision in all 4 cities is to center womxn, trans, and queer people of color both on the dance floor and in the DJ booth. We center our collective experiences to create events by us, for us.

Cumbiatón es un movimiento cultural intergeneracional que utiliza la música y el arte como un medio para sanar y elevar a las comunidades marginadas.

Fundado por DJ Sizzle Fantastic y Normz la Oaxaqueña, Cumbiatón echó raíces en el hermoso barrio de Boyle Heights, California, y se ha expandido a ciudades como San Francisco, Seattle y Nueva York. La visión de Cumbiatón en estas cuatro ciudades es centrar a mujeres, personas trans y queer de color, tanto en la pista de baile como en la cabina del DJ. Nos enfocamos en nuestras experiencias colectivas para crear eventos hechos por nosotres, para nosotres.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/07-12.html

cumbia. banda. reggaeton. merengue. hiphop.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.