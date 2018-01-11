<p>The Family and Friends Caregiver Support Group is holding regular meetings beginning January 2018 on the 2<sup>nd</sup> and 4<sup>th</sup> Wednesday’s of every month. The next support group is Wednesday, January 10th from 7:00-8:00 pm at the District of Lake Country Municipal Hall.</p>

<p>Please call 250-307-2291 or email <a href='mailto:hollyflinkman@yahoo.ca'>hollyflinkman@yahoo.ca</a> for more information. Registration is not required. This is a group for those who have a family member or friend that is experiencing mental health issues or other health concerns such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.</p>

<p> </p>

<p>For a social activity for those you are caring for, please contact Anne Robinson at the senior’s centre where they host a Prime Time Caregiver activity between 1-3pm every Monday. This is an opportunity for you to offer your family member or friend a social activity and give you a break as well. It is for all ages of persons with mental health issues or other health concerns such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Please contact Anne at 250-766-5437 or call the seniors centre at 250-766-4220.</p>