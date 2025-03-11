Farewell to Frehley

Performing Live:

DESTROYER

Plus: All Star Jam

With DJ:

Cip

The Spaceman has been called back to Jendell. To honor his legacy, the Bay Area Metal Scene is gathering for one night only to celebrate the music of Ace Frehley, one of the most influential guitarists in hard rock and heavy metal.

Destroyer is the Bay Area's premier Kiss tribute band giving everyone the experience of being at Cobo Hall Arena in 1975. The Demon, the Starchild, the Spaceman and the Catman come to life in the Rock 'n' Roll party of your dreams! For the Ace celebration, Destroyer will be playing an unmasked set from the golden era of Kiss.

An All Star Jam will follow Destroyer's set. Musicians from some of the Bay Area's top metal bands, including members of Death Angel, AC/DZ, Phantom Witch, Vain and many more will perform Ace's greatest hits.

DJ Cip will be playing Kiss Klassics before, between and after the bands.

hard rock. metal.

6pm - 9pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$21 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-02c.html

Watch and listen:

Destroyer: https://youtu.be/NiN6mT0E80w