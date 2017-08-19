Feel Good Friday at Gatzke Orchards

<p>Every Friday, from 5-9pm, Feel Good Friday hosts a different band on The Big Blue Stage at Gatzke Orchards in Oyama at 15686 Pelmewash Parkway.</p>

<p>There is no cover charge and they offer delicious farm fresh wood fired pizza (<em>the best in the Okanagan we’ve heard</em>), local and domestic alcoholic beverages, as well as drinks for the kids — all at a reasonable price. </p>

<p>There is giant jenga and bocce ball for everybody to enjoy.</p>

<p>There will also be food trucks on site for anybody looking for something other than pizza.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-15366' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_0993-1024x768.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='480' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_0993-1024x768.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_0993-300x225.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_0993-768x576.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>