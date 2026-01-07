Performing Live:

FEVR

OCCULTS

THE XRAY5

Fevr channels the pulse of Los Angeles' shadowed nightlife through hypnotic basslines, icy synths, and driving post-punk rhythms. Their sound merges emotional intensity with dance-floor urgency, embodying the spirit of darkwave in motion.

Los Angeles-based Occults is a post-punk/shoegaze revival project by lifelong friends Emilio Hernandez and drummer Patrick Lawrence, blending fast, driving rhythms with shimmering guitars and dreamlike vocals. Formed during the gloom and isolation of the pandemic, the duo has since built a global following with tracks like \"Crystal Coffins\" and \"Depeche Mode.\"

Mechanical precision meets human vulnerability in The Xray5's sonic world. Layered synth textures, guitars and post punk beats collide with raw vocals, creating a soundscape that is both cinematic and deeply personal -- built for neon rooms and midnight drives. Accompanied by Chris from In Shadows in guitar for this tour.

darkwave. post-punk.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$21 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/02-22d.html

Watch and listen:

Fevr: I Can't Do It No More: https://youtu.be/jLxn1DpRmTU

Occults: Sacred Heart: https://youtu.be/zVUgKukxwX8

The Xray5: The Pain: https://youtu.be/f5tJZQreUzU