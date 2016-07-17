<p>Join the Friends of Fintry for the Fintry Summer Fair.</p>

<p>Enjoy live entertainment, a variety of food, the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band, children’s games, blacksmithing demonstrations and much more on the front lawn of the Fintry Manor House.</p>

<p>For more information contact:<br />

Dan Bruce <a href='mailto:caballero@shaw.ca'>caballero@shaw.ca</a><br />

or visit the Fintry website or Facebook page:<br />

<a href='http://www.fintry.ca/'>www.fintry.ca</a><br />

<a href='http://www.facebook.com/Fintry-Estate'>www.facebook.com/Fintry-Estate</a></p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-13148' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Fintry-Summer-Fair-Poster-page-001-663x1024-663x1024.jpg' alt='Fintry Summer-Fair-Poster-page-001-663x1024' width='640' height='988' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Fintry-Summer-Fair-Poster-page-001-663x1024.jpg 663w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Fintry-Summer-Fair-Poster-page-001-663x1024-194x300.jpg 194w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>