Fire Smart: Fire Prevention Neighbourhood Discussion

<p>Please join us at Apex Park to hear from our Lake Country Fire Chief on what fire preparedness items are in place for our community.</p>

<p>When: June 30, 2016 7pm</p>

<p>Where: Apex Park</p>

<p>The Lakes Community Association has partnered with the Lake Country Fire Department to host a Fire Smart evening. We are blessed to live in the Okanagan but of course that comes the hot and dry summers which put us high on the risk scale for forest fires. In light of the recent fire that devastated Fort McMurray we would like to host an evening to help neighbors be prepared in the unfortunate case we are affected by a fire in our community.</p>

<p>Being prepared is a personal and community responsibility.</p>

<p>By hearing from our Local Fire Chief we are hopeful that residents can learn what Emergency Services require from residents in order to do their job effectively and efficiently. Furthermore, it will be great to share with residents what response teams have in place in order to respond to a fire in our area. There are also some safety and planning items each household should be reminded of in order to best help your family.</p>

<p>We look forward to seeing you all there. Please being lawn chairs for your comfort. The weather is expected to be nice next week so we will keep our fingers crossed.</p>