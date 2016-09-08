Firefighter Recruitment Info Night

<p>The Lake Country Fire Department paid-on-call firefighter team is made up of mail, femail, working and retired residents.</p>

<p>Help us protect your neighbourhood. Come to the Info Night and find out more.</p>

<p><img class='size-large wp-image-13510 alignnone' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Fire-Recruitment-ad-2016-1024x388.jpg' alt='Fire Recruitment ad 2016' width='640' height='243' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Fire-Recruitment-ad-2016-1024x388.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Fire-Recruitment-ad-2016-300x114.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Fire-Recruitment-ad-2016-768x291.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Fire-Recruitment-ad-2016.jpg 1343w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>