Firefighters Car Wash fundraiser for Angel Award

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-12859' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014May3-at-Swalwell-300x225.jpg' alt='2014May3 at Swalwell' width='355' height='266' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014May3-at-Swalwell-300x225.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014May3-at-Swalwell-768x576.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014May3-at-Swalwell.jpg 960w' sizes='(max-width: 355px) 100vw, 355px' />The Lake Country firefighters are hosting a Car Wash & BBQ (hot dogs & hamburgers) by donation with all proceeds to go to <a href='http://www.angelaward.ca'>Angel Award</a> program (all proceeds go to The Arthritis Society specifically earmarked for research to Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis).</p>

<p>Stop by and support this worthwhile local cause, get your vehicle washed, check out the fire truck, chat with the local firefighters and have something to eat.<img class='alignright wp-image-12860' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Firefighters-BBQing-300x225.jpg' alt='Firefighters BBQing' width='424' height='318' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Firefighters-BBQing-300x225.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Firefighters-BBQing-768x576.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Firefighters-BBQing-1024x768.jpg 1024w' sizes='(max-width: 424px) 100vw, 424px' /></p>