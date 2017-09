<p>The 53rd annual Firemen’s Charity Ball is scheduled for Saturday, October 17th at the Oyama Community Hall.</p>

<p>Happy Hour 6:30pm<br />

Dinner 7:30pm</p>

<p>Tickets are available from any of the Oyama Station #91 firefighters or from Oyama General Store.<br />

<img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-11499' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Firemans-Ball-2015-300x111.png' alt='Firemans Ball 2015' width='300' height='111' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Firemans-Ball-2015-300x111.png 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Firemans-Ball-2015-1024x379.png 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Firemans-Ball-2015.png 1193w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></p>