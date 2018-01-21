First Anniversary Dance Party

1st ANNIVERSARY DANCE PARTY/1er ANIVERSARIO FIESTA DE BAILE/1er ANIVERSARI FESTA DE BALL

On January 21st, 2017, millions of people joined marches worldwide in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington. Here in Barcelona a handful of organizers joined together and, with just six days of preparation, over 2000 people converged on the city center to show support for the values of the Women’s March. The Barcelona march ended with music and dancing, and it is this energizing spirit of joyful resistance and spontaneous solidarity that we want to recreate in Barcelona on January 21st, 2018.

We invite you to join us in Plaça de la Virreina (Gràcia) on Sunday, January 21st from 16:00– 20:00. We will showcase local, mostly female or female-led musicians and bands, dancers, activists, and DJs. We will laugh and dance, create new friendships, and re-energize the Women’s March for a new year of working together on important causes that affect the local and global community. We are committed to working to end all forms of violence against women and against marginalized communities such as LGBTQIA, migrants, refugees and the disabled. The movement is called the Women’s March because this movement was started and is led by women, but we stand together with all members of the community — women, men, transgender, everyone is welcome. So what IS the Women’s March group, exactly? The 2017 marchers were protesting the election of Donald Trump as the President of the United States, and were simultaneously marching in support of a number of interconnected causes: The rights of women, immigrants, minorities, the disabled, and other marginalized populations. We also believe climate change is a reality, and that our land and natural resources cannot continue to be exploited at the risk of public safety and health. We call on everyone to stand up and speak out for equality, for civil rights, and to be active, well-informed and responsible members of our collective communities.