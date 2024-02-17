Fishbone's Angelo Moore

Performing Live:

ANGELO MOORE -- https://www.fishbone.net/

Plus guests, TBA!

Angelo Moore is the legendary frontman of Fishbone. He is known for his explosive on-stage presence, amazing vocal talents, and mad musical skills on saxophone, theremin and Hammond B3. Considered by many to be the world's greatest frontman, Angelo's musical talent knows no boundaries. For the first time ever, Angelo will be doing a career retrospective of songs from Fishbone, Dr. Mad Vibe, The Missing Links and more!

Reserved Balcony Seating is for a stool against the upstairs railing, with a great view of the stage.

ska punk. funk metal. alternative rock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $21 advance;

$27 day of show;

Balcony Seating: $40.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/02-16.html

Watch and listen:

Fishbone: Ma and Pa: https://youtu.be/KK640dPPhXE