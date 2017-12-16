Five and Diamond: Holiday Loft Sale
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
FIVE AND DIAMOND: HOLIDAY LOFT SALE
Featuring:
Five and Diamond
Steam Trunk Couture
Heathen Clothing
Jan Hilmer & Sparrow
Dark Garden Unique Corsetry
KAYO Anime Clothing
Hipstirr
Sophia Constance (Lyraphic)
Elinary
Griffin Wings
Dreamtime
Kraken Whip Designs
Mischief Masks
GhostCircus Apparel
Temple Ro
Tamo Design
Phoenix Rising Designs
Eidol
Miss Velvet Cream
Subverse Industries
Adnow
The Window Lady Clothing By Janay Rose
Ejects Collection
Elisa Gonsalves Designs
Sheila B. Jewelry
Minerva's Antennae
And more!
Need unique gifts? This is the place to look. Your crew will definitely be happy to receive a present from this event...
Over 25 independent artists, this event focuses on gifts and things you can give others with some fun stuff for yourself as well.
We will be having raffles every hour (on the half hour) throughout the whole day. You get a ticket for attending and another for each vendor that you purchase from. Prizes to be announced!
11am - 6pm.
all ages.
FREE ADMISSION!
http://www.fiveanddiamond.com/
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1937183789857629/