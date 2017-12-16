FIVE AND DIAMOND: HOLIDAY LOFT SALE

Featuring:

Five and Diamond

Steam Trunk Couture

Heathen Clothing

Jan Hilmer & Sparrow

Dark Garden Unique Corsetry

KAYO Anime Clothing

Hipstirr

Sophia Constance (Lyraphic)

Elinary

Griffin Wings

Dreamtime

Kraken Whip Designs

Mischief Masks

GhostCircus Apparel

Temple Ro

Tamo Design

Phoenix Rising Designs

Eidol

Miss Velvet Cream

Subverse Industries

Adnow

The Window Lady Clothing By Janay Rose

Ejects Collection

Elisa Gonsalves Designs

Sheila B. Jewelry

Minerva's Antennae

And more!

Need unique gifts? This is the place to look. Your crew will definitely be happy to receive a present from this event...

Over 25 independent artists, this event focuses on gifts and things you can give others with some fun stuff for yourself as well.

We will be having raffles every hour (on the half hour) throughout the whole day. You get a ticket for attending and another for each vendor that you purchase from. Prizes to be announced!

11am - 6pm.

all ages.

FREE ADMISSION!

http://www.fiveanddiamond.com/

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1937183789857629/