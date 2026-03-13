FLAG ALLEY: 8

Main Room:

Gregg Sueyoshi

Chad Eckman (Instructor)

Flag Alley is an evening for flaggers and those that love them - an evening event by flow artists, for flow artists. This event will start Flagger Destination Weekend - we will be welcoming dance artists from all over the country - and all over the world!

The first hour will be devoted to an exciting new flagging lesson, where everyone will have the chance to learn a new skill or hone an existing one. We will have flags available to borrow.

Immediately after the lesson, we will turn off the overhead lights, bring up the blacklights, and our DJ will start spinning for over 3 hours of flagging!

Later in the evening, we will pause for a flagging showcase, where several artists will take a turn onstage to a song of their choice. It's open to artists of all skill levels and experiences - whenever they are in their artistic journey. We will have the chance to offer them love and appreciation - for their courage, vulnerability and beauty.

Wear whatever will get you in the spirit of the evening - leather, burner outfits, tie-dye, or flagger-wear are encouraged.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-23a.html

classic house. disco house. progressive house.

4:30pm - 10pm.

21+ with ID.

$5 limited advance;

$10 after;

$20 door.