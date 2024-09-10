Performing Live:

FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

SHADOW OF INTENT

INGESTED

THE ZENITH PASSAGE

DISEMBODIED TYRANT

Fleshgod Apocalypse, more than most modern death metal bands, is incredibly divisive - and there's good reason for it. Thie latest release, \"Agony\" is an essentially constant barrage. If it's not 280 BPM+ double kick, its blast beats; if it's not tremolo picking, it's... probably still tremolo picking, all slathered with a synth orchestra and a truly has-to-be-heard-to-be-believed combination of death metal growls and \"operatic\" vocals. It generates the feeling of being thrown in a washing machine with one boombox blasting a piano concerto and the other blasting \"Icon of Evil\".

Shadow of Intent was formed in 2014 as an internet-based project between vocalist Ben Duerr and instrumentalist Chris Wiseman. The band released their first EP called Inferi Sententia and continued writing music for the future. By 2015 the band started releasing more songs and followed up with full length album Primordial in 2016 which rapidly started gaining traction. Over the next year as their follow-Up album was written, the lineup changed gears adding live members to perform in the music videos and eventual live shows. Now, Shadow of Intent are leaders in the deathcore and symphonic deathcore scene.

Since forming in May 2006, Ingested have developed a positive and worthy reputation in the worlds underground death metal scene, consistency releasing albums that gain the attention of the worldwide metal press. Their sound has developed with each release, whether pummeling listeners with double-bass rolls, blast-beats, and grinding rhythm; breaking it all down with jagged, staggered riffs, and piercing harmonics; or flooding the mix with rapid-fire bursts of minor key melodies, Ingested have continued to prove themselves to be at the front of the pack of the death metal scene.

It was in early 2012 that a small recording collaboration between two friends began to coalesce into something that would prove to be well more than the sum of its parts. The Zenith Passage may have come about from humble beginnings in a stuffy Los Angeles apartment, but the result is anything But humble. Even the earliest demo tracks delivered a relentless torrent of technical guitar work accompanied by a distinctly frenetic and brutal vocal delivery. Their sound has a thematic backbone that draws inspiration from the chaotic and awesome destructive powers of our universe. Progressive interludes invoke a palpable sense of abstract dread and reverence for things beyond mortal comprehension.

Disembodied Tyrant is a two piece Symphonic Progressive Deathcore band. Their sound ranges from fast technical riffage, slow and sludgey breakdowns, to uplifting orchestral compositions.

metal. death metal. deathcore.

doors @ 5:30pm;

show @ 6:30pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$39 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-08.html

