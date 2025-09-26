Andrew Dombos presents

FLEX

Main Room:

Brian Maier

Flex is the muscle worship event for big men and their admirers. Featuring built go-go dancers, sexy on stage fantasy moments, and a mega-mix of classic fitness and bodybuilder videos. There's a bicep contest at midnight with prizes to win from Flex sponsors followed by a bodybuilder muscle show.

Hailing from San Francisco, Brian Maier is intimately familiar with how house music has swept over the United States for more than two decades. Brian has played at various venues around the globe, from Vancouver to Palm Springs, Los Angeles to Atlanta, New York to Toronto.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-13.html

anjuna house.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$36 door.