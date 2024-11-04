Performing Live:

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM -- https://www.flotstildeath.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

Heralded as \"the most under-rated metal band on the planet,\" Arizona thrash legends Flotsam and Jetsam are back to prove that this beast that is Flotzilla still has plenty of life still left in him! It's been 38 years since Flotsam and Jetsam, formed in Phoenix, Arizona released their landmark debut, \"Doomsday for the Deceiver,\" the only album to ever receive a 6K rating from Kerrang! Line up changes couldn't stop them, losing a member to Metallica didn't stop them and the pandemic didn't tame them. They rose like a phoenix post pandemic with an even heavier sound on Blood in the Water and have toured the world spreading their brutal brand of thrash metal.

trew

metal. thrash metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$28 day of show.

