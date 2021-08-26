Performing Live:

Straight out of the hot, dry desert of Phoenix, Arizona comes Flotsam and Jetsam, bringing with them a full metal thrash assault on your ear drums. While never finding the great successes promised by the early metal scene, Flotsam and Jetsam pushed on through time to become respected elder statesmen of the genre (or at least as much as that is possible for thrash legends). Founded in the early 80s and undergoing several name changes and countless line up additions, the band has been finely tuned over the years to make textbook thrash metal: relentless drums, quick tempo, and brutally aggressive guitars. The five piece has toured with almost every band you can think of (Megadeath, Akron, Anvil, Testament are all examples). And with decades of touring under their belt, it is a pretty safe bet that you will be getting a righteous metal experience. It's fast; it's loud; it's aggressive - Flotsam and Jetsam are what younger metal bands can only pay homage to. They've never lost that metal spirit (despite some members dabbling in country tinged side projects) - you'll still see lots of black, dangerous imagery, and of course long hair whipping around. Live, headbanging is a must!

Suburban Paranoia began in 1990 as punk/metal band and over the years has grown into fierce speed/power/thrash metal with melody unit that needs to be seen. Charismatic and always full of energy, Suburban Paranoia's live showcase is pure adrenaline and power that consistently wins over fans at every show.

Rooted in classic Bay Area thrash laced with the influences of Exodus, Testament and Vio-Lence, comes Rage of War. Thinking outside the traditional methods of scales and patterns comes a unique new sound with all the classic Bay Area thrash metal feel.

thrash metal. speed metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$22 day of show.

